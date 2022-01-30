Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

LOPE opened at $80.02 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

