Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $671.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00287076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

