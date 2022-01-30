Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 36.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

