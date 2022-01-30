Greenleaf Trust Buys 39,350 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $57.86 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.