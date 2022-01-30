Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

QUAL opened at $132.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

