Greenleaf Trust Has $1.88 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,670,000 after buying an additional 308,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

