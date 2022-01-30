Greenleaf Trust Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

