Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $393.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

