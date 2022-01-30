Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,992 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.