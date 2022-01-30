Greenleaf Trust Sells 201,448 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,448 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.11% of Steelcase worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 490,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 121,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

