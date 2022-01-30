Greenleaf Trust Sells 99,090 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,090 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.31. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

