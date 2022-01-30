Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $47.36 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 258,011 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

