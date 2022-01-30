Grid+ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $983.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00004164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and $983.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108411 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.