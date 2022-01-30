Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,020 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Grifols worth $43,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

