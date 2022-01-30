Grin Price Reaches $0.18 (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,024.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.74 or 0.06792143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00285980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.84 or 0.00761223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00386894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00238819 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,651,100 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.