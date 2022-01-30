Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lowered its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Groupon worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 99.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

GRPN stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $801.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.