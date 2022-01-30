Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRWC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Grow Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon.

