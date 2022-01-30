Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.89. Guild posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($999.00) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

GHLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 1,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $770.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.19. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.