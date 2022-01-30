Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Guild has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $770.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.