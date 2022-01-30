GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $114.10 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003990 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $114.10 million and $18.49 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,946,480 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

