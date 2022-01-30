H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $81.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

