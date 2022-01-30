HaloDAO Price Hits $0.0368 on Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $206,410.16 and approximately $7,955.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

