Halving Token (HALV) Achieves Market Cap of $23,777.25

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Halving Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Token has a market capitalization of $23,777.25 and $5.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Token coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.06787877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.00 or 0.99887267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052440 BTC.

Halving Token Coin Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Buying and Selling Halving Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars.

