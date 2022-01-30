Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.75% of Hamilton Lane worth $258,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $85.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

