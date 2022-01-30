Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.08 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $95.08 million and $344,023.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.22 or 0.06888952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00290253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00777486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00066542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00397163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00239332 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 461,845,659 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

