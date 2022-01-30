Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Hanmi Financial worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

