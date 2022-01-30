Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in January

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

