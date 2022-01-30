Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,682 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 0.7% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

