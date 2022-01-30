Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. MasterCraft Boat comprises about 0.8% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

MCFT stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.