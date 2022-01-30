Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $7.19 Million in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 873,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000. Sharecare accounts for about 2.6% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sharecare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

SHCR opened at $3.00 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.