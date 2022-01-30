Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases 53,899 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FENC. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

FENC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

