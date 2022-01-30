Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 230,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,387. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

