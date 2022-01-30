HashBX Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 366.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $22.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00108400 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

