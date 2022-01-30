Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.77 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00004686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $269,253.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,570.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.72 or 0.06823797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00772181 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00065874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00390575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00238292 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,157,711 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.