Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.