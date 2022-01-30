H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.16. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

