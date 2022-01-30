Head to Head Analysis: Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) vs. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Travere Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million N/A N/A Travere Therapeutics $198.32 million 8.02 -$169.43 million ($4.56) -5.70

Landos Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Landos Biopharma and Travere Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 3 4 0 2.57 Travere Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $29.79, indicating a potential upside of 819.31%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Landos Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A -48.10% -32.61% Travere Therapeutics -113.07% -82.45% -34.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats Travere Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

