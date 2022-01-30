Head to Head Comparison: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) versus Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Liquidia and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $28.28, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 391.24 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -6.48 Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.31 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.16

Liquidia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35% Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93%

Summary

Liquidia beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

