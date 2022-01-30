Head to Head Comparison: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 138.15%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 448.56%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Rockley Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -5.15

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Rockley Photonics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

