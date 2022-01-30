Head to Head Contrast: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) versus Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Resonant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 6.16 -$11.15 million ($0.71) -6.35 Resonant $3.16 million 26.83 -$28.41 million ($0.57) -2.26

QuickLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -69.47% -75.18% -25.73% Resonant -1,508.74% -157.03% -114.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuickLogic and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.08%. Resonant has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Resonant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Risk and Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resonant beats QuickLogic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

