Head-To-Head Contrast: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.53 $1.50 billion $8.97 15.60 Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 3.90 $129.20 million $8.88 4.04

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 9 9 0 2.50 Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $213.56, indicating a potential upside of 52.58%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 143.16%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Daqo New Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

