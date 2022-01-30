Head to Head Survey: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) vs. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FibroGen and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

FibroGen presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.45%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.45%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 1.35% 7.66% 5.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FibroGen and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $176.32 million 7.62 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -6.22 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $548.97 million 3.28 -$386.65 million $0.20 239.70

FibroGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats FibroGen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Haifa Bay, Israel.

