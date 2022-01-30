HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises approximately 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of HealthEquity worth $401,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

