HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
HealthStream stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. 60,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
