HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. 60,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.