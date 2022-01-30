HeartBout One Day Volume Hits $80.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $61,184.16 and approximately $80.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108238 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

