HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $199.12 million and approximately $19,201.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00265968 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

