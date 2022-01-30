Helix (HLIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 73.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. Helix has a market cap of $22,216.76 and $14.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022144 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

