Helpico (HELP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $302.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

