HempCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $216.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 152.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,992.29 or 0.99925490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00073605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021110 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00029941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00486520 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,970,349 coins and its circulating supply is 264,835,199 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

