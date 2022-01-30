Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.70 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

